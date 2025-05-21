Jason Kelce offers to talk to owners to clear up misconceptions about the tush push

Former Eagles center Jason Kelce has said he thinks his feelings about the tush push were misconstrued, and now he’s offering to talk to owners directly as they prepare to vote on a rule change designed to prevent Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and other ball carriers from getting pushed by their teammates.

Kelce said on his New Heights podcast that he wanted to travel to the owners’ meeting in Minnesota so that he could explain that his comments about the tush push were in no way intended to suggest it’s a dangerous play or was a factor in his retirement.

“I’m actually going to Minnesota,” Kelce said. “There were some things said at the last owners’ meeting, some of the owners and coaches hinted that the reason I stopped playing was because of the tush push, and that I got hurt on the tush push frequently. I’m just going to answer any questions people have about my partaking in this play. I don’t care whether it gets banned or not. At the end of the day, this is why you vote on things, and if they vote to ban the tush push, the Eagles are still going to run a quarterback sneak at a very high percentage. I’m just going to offer, if anybody has any questions about the tush push, or whether I retired because of the tush push, I’ll tell you, I’ll come out of retirement today if you tell me, ‘All you gotta do is run 80 tush pushes to play in the NFL.’ I’ll do that gladly. It’ll be the easiest job in the world.”

We’ll find out today whether owners will listen to Kelce, or whether they’ll vote for a new rule that eliminates pushing ball carriers, and would change the Eagles’ signature play.