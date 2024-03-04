Jason Kelce says he’ll announce his decision today

Eagles center Jason Kelce, who is widely expected to retire from the NFL, says he has an announcement to make today.

“No Keg videos this year, I have come to a decision and will address it at a press conference this afternoon,” Kelce wrote on social media.

The Eagles have also announced that they will be hosting a press conference with Kelce at their facility today.

Kelce didn’t say what that decision will be, but there were reports after the Eagles’ playoff loss that he told teammates that would be the last game of his NFL career.

A sixth-round pick of the Eagles in 2011, Kelce has spent his entire career in Philadelphia, where he’s picked up a Super Bowl ring and six first-team All-Pro selections. If he is retired, he’ll be eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2029.