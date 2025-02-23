Jason Kelce thinks Travis Kelce already knows if he wants to keep playing or retire

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has not yet announced whether he will play in 2025. But his brother, former Eagles center Jason Kelce, thinks the decision has been made.

Jason Kelce said on The Steam Room that his younger brother most likely knows deep down whether he’s going to play or retire.

“I think Travis — I think he probably, in his heart, already knows what he wants to do,” Jason said.

Jason said that when he retired last year, he talked it over with Travis repeatedly, but that Travis will probably have a simple process where he just asks himself, Do I want to play or do I want to retire?

“I’m sure we will talk about it. We’ve already talked about it a little bit, and I’m sure he’s going to go through a process of figuring that out,” Jason said “We’re very similar people, but we also have different ways of thinking about things. Sometimes I can way overanalyze situations, and any big decision I’m having in my life I’ll think about the negatives and what about this or that, and I want to do too much, and my brother has this way of being like, ‘Hey man, you want to play or you don’t want to play.’”

If Travis doesn’t want to play, he’ll walk away after Super Bowl LIX, and become eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2030.