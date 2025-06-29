Zaire Franklin: Colts players feel extra motivation to honor Jim Irsay with our play

The death of longtime Colts owner Jim Irsay had an impact in the locker room, and defensive captain Zaire Franklin says he and his teammates want to honor Irsay with their play.

Franklin said on SiriusXM NFL Radio that Irsay’s death put the Colts’ purpose for 2025 into focus: They want to play in a way that would make Irsay proud.

“I would really just say we’re a team with a purpose,” Franklin said. “With the passing of Jim Irsay, a great man who’s done not only so much for the city, but the state of Indiana, this season, and just honoring his legacy and continuing to bring his dream to fruition, is definitely extreme motivation. It’s one of those things that gets everybody on the same page where everybody is fighting and pulling in the same direction, for the same purpose.”

The Colts finished 8-9 last season, but Franklin looks at that team as a couple plays away from being a playoff team. And he says this year’s team should be better. And playing with some extra motivation.