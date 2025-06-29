 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_chiefsstadium_250627.jpg
Chiefs request deadline extension for stadium deal
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250627.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: 49ers schedule, Raiders’ potential
nbc_pftpm_secondrdpicks_250627.jpg
Questions surround deals for NFL draft Rd. 2 picks

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_chiefsstadium_250627.jpg
Chiefs request deadline extension for stadium deal
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250627.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: 49ers schedule, Raiders’ potential
nbc_pftpm_secondrdpicks_250627.jpg
Questions surround deals for NFL draft Rd. 2 picks

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Zaire Franklin: Colts players feel extra motivation to honor Jim Irsay with our play

  
Published June 29, 2025 04:28 AM

The death of longtime Colts owner Jim Irsay had an impact in the locker room, and defensive captain Zaire Franklin says he and his teammates want to honor Irsay with their play.

Franklin said on SiriusXM NFL Radio that Irsay’s death put the Colts’ purpose for 2025 into focus: They want to play in a way that would make Irsay proud.

“I would really just say we’re a team with a purpose,” Franklin said. “With the passing of Jim Irsay, a great man who’s done not only so much for the city, but the state of Indiana, this season, and just honoring his legacy and continuing to bring his dream to fruition, is definitely extreme motivation. It’s one of those things that gets everybody on the same page where everybody is fighting and pulling in the same direction, for the same purpose.”

The Colts finished 8-9 last season, but Franklin looks at that team as a couple plays away from being a playoff team. And he says this year’s team should be better. And playing with some extra motivation.