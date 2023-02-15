Jason Kelce: You lose the Super Bowl and you’re crying, but they’re not tears of sadness, they’re tears of joy

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jason Kelce: You lose the Super Bowl and you’re crying, but they’re not tears of sadness, they’re tears of joy

  
Published February 15, 2023 06:16 AM
nbc_pft_hurtscontract_230215
February 15, 2023 08:55 AM
Jalen Hurts says he's focused most on winning, but given that his performance puts the Eagles in different territory financially for his next contract, winning could be more of a challenge for Philadelphia.

As you heard plenty over the last two weeks, Jason and Travis Kelce became the first brothers to play against one another in a Super Bowl last Sunday.

NFL Films captured the two brothers in an emotional embrace after the game and captured the moment when their mother, Donna, found both of them on the field.

Jason and Travis discussed that in the latest episode of their New Heights podcast.

“The moment I saw mom is when I got really emotional because man, it was so awesome,” Jason said, pausing as he also got emotional retelling the story. “It was awesome that she was on top of the world for a week.”

“She was the heavyweight champ, man,” Travis said. “She was on top of it and she shined the whole time, man. That was the coolest part. Mom, you killed it. Dad, you’ve been killing it.”

“It was just so cool, man, to see her get to celebrate in that with us,” Jason said. “It was an awesome moment. Just so happy for her and so happy that she got her moment, dad got his. so, yeah, I was — ironically, you lose the Super Bowl and you’re crying after the game and they’re not tears of sadness, they’re tears of joy .”

That the Kelce brothers started their podcast this season and ended up in the Super Bowl competing against one another made the experience special for both of them. And with as good as that podcast has been, they’ve set themselves up for a solid media career whenever they’re ready to hang up their cleats.