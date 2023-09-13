Jason Peters on when he can play: Maybe this Sunday, maybe a couple weeks

The Seahawks look like they will be in need of all the able-bodied tackles they can find for this weekend’s game against the Lions, but it remains to be seen if Jason Peters will qualify.

Peters signed to the Seahawks practice squad this week and the nine-time Pro Bowler took part in practice with the team on Wednesday. The Seahawks do not expect left tackle Charles Cross or right tackle Abraham Lucas to play this week because of injuries, but Peters said he’s not yet sure when he’ll feel ready for game action.

“Maybe this Sunday. Maybe a couple weeks. I just got to get a feel for the pads. I haven’t had them on since January. So that’s going to take some time,” Peters said, via Curtis Crabtree of FOX 13 in Seattle.

The Seahawks signed Raiqwon O’Neal off of the Buccaneers practice squad Wednesday and they also have Jake Curhan and Stone Forsythe as backup options at tackle, but Peters offers a lot more experience than any of those choices. The Seahawks will be hoping that experience helps him get up to speed as soon as possible.