Jason Peters visited the Seahawks

  
Published September 24, 2024 05:18 PM

Offensive lineman Jason Peters might be in line for another stint with the Seahawks.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that Peters visited with the team on Tuesday. Peters played in eight games and made two starts for the Seahawks last season.

Peters joined the Seahawks last season when they were dealing with injuries to tackles Abraham Lucas and Charles Cross. Lucas is currently on the physically unable to perform list and the team put George Fant on injured reserve this month, so they’re thinner than they’d like on the offensive line at the moment.

Peters has played 248 regular season games overall, which is good for 59th in NFL history and he’d move into the Top 40 if he plays in at least 12 more this season.