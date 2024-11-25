 Skip navigation
Ja’Tavion Sanders appears to have avoided a “pretty bad” injury

  
Published November 25, 2024 02:50 PM

Panthers tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders was taken to the hospital after suffering a neck injury in Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs, but he was released before the end of the game after being evaluated.

On Monday, head coach Dave Canales gave another update on Sanders’s condition and it was very positive given how bad it looked when Sanders was strapped to a backboard on the field.

“Scary moment. Right now, it appears we avoided a pretty bad injury based on the nature of the play,” Canales said. “It is a neck injury. He’s here, he’s in the building, he’s getting worked on, we’re still evaluating. We’re gonna have to take that all the way to Wednesday to see what his availability might be for this week.”

Sanders had three catches for 49 yards on Sunday and the fourth-round pick has 29 catches for 302 yards and a touchdown for the entire season.