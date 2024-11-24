 Skip navigation
Ja’Tavion Sanders carted off the field on a backboard late in first half

  
Published November 24, 2024 02:33 PM

Panthers tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders was carted off the field late in the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Chiefs.

Sanders had caught a pass and was headed down the right sideline when he was hit low and flipped out of bounds. But when he came down, he landed on his head.

He stayed down on the sideline with medical personnel tending to him before he was stabilized on a backboard and placed on a cart.

Multiple reporters on the scene noted Sanders flashed a thumbs up as he was being driven off the field.

A rookie fourth-round pick out of Texas, Sanders entered the game with 26 catches for 253 yards and one touchdown. He caught three passes for 49 yards before exiting on Sunday.