Jauan Jennings day-to-day, Talanoa Hufanga has a chance to play this week

Running back Christian McCaffrey’s injury situation has drawn the most attention, but he’s not the only 49ers dealing with issues on that front this week.

Wide receiver Jauan Jennings left Monday night’s win over the Jets to have his ankle looked at after getting hurt on a tackle by Jets cornerback Michael Carter. It looked like the kind of hip-drop tackle that the NFL outlawed this offseason, although Carter was not penalized.

On Tuesday, 49ers head coach called Jennings and guard Aaron Banks, who suffered a calf injury, day-to-day as the team turns toward their Week Two game against the Vikings.

Shanahan also said that safety Talanoa Hufanga could play after sitting out Monday night as he returns from a torn ACL.

“We won’t make that decision until later in the week, so hopefully he has another good week,” Shanahan said, via 49ersWebzone.com.

Defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos and linebacker Dee Winters were also out on Monday and Shanahan said the team hopes they’ll be able to practice this week.