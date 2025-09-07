 Skip navigation
Jauan Jennings questionable to return with a shoulder injury

  
Published September 7, 2025 06:38 PM

The 49ers got wide receiver Jauan Jennings back from a calf injury in time to play in Week 1 against the Seahawks, but he didn’t make it through the game before suffering another injury.

Jennings hurt his shoulder during the second half of the opener and the 49ers are calling him questionable to return on Sunday. He had two catches for 16 yards before leaving the game.

The 49ers also lost tight end George Kittle to a hamstring injury in the first half and they were already without Brandon Aiyuk and Demarcus Robinson, so they are running short on bodies.

They have also had to overcome special teams blunders, but they are tied 10-10 with over seven minutes left to play.