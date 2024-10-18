 Skip navigation
Jauan Jennings won’t play Sunday, Ricky Pearsall will be activated

  
Published October 18, 2024 05:17 PM

The 49ers won’t have Jauan Jennings at wide receiver against the Chiefs, but they will have Ricky Pearsall.

Jennings has been ruled out due to the hip injury that kept him from practicing this week. It’s the first missed game of the season for Jennings, who has 25 catches for 404 yards and three touchdowns on the season.

Pearsall missed the first six games of the year after being shot in the chest in August and head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Friday that the team will activate him ahead of their matchup with Kansas City. With Jennings out, there should be playing time available for the first-round pick in his first NFL game.

Kickers Jake Moody (ankle) and Matthew Wright (shoulder) have been ruled out. Wright will go on injured reserve and Anders Carlson will be elevated from the practice squad to do the kicking.

Defensive tackle Kevin Givens (groin) and cornerback Darrell Luter (pelvis) are listed as questionable while running back Jordan Mason (shoulder) has no designation at all.