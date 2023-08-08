Javier Loya faced civil allegations of sexual misconduct earlier this year

The criminal charges pending against Texans limited partner Javier Loya are not the first serious allegations he has faced this year.

According to KPRC 2 in Houston, a civil lawsuit filed on February 27 accused Loya of sexual misconduct. The plaintiff, proceeding under the Jane Doe pseudonym, claimed that Loya “took it upon himself to sexually grope Jane Doe for his own sexual gratification,” and that “Loya’s sexual inappropriate touching of Jane Doe was unwanted and unwelcomed.”

The lawsuit arose from a January 13 party at a restaurant where the plaintiff worked. She claimed that management told the staff that the party would be “wild and crazy,” with “prostitutes” present.

The case was dismissed with prejudice on April 20. It’s possible that the case was settled confidentially.

The warrant for Loya’s arrest in Kentucky was issued on May 10. It’s unknown when the underlying incident(s) occurred.

Loya faces one count of rape, five counts of first-degree sexual abuse, and one count of third-degree sexual abuse. A pre-trial conference has been set for August 22.