AUTO: APR 23 NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500
NASCAR’s evolving schedule challenges those racing in Cup today and in the future
Jonas Vingegaard
2023 Tour de France Standings
nbc_cyc_tdf_st9_ovrleadbattle_230709.jpg
Tadej Pogacar cuts into Jonas Vingegaard's lead at Tour de France

nbc_golf_deerecoursebreakdown_230709.jpg
What makes No. 14 at Pebble Beach so difficult
nbc_mlb_texaswash_domsmithhr_230709.jpg
Smith hits home run against the Rangers in the 5th
nbc_mlb_texaswash_eovaldiinterview_230709.jpg
Eovaldi Mic'd up: His decision to join the Rangers

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Javonte Williams: I feel like I’m ready to go

  
Published July 9, 2023 02:27 PM

There continues to be optimism about Broncos running back Javonte Williams’ availability for the start of training camp.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton said this spring that Williams has a good chance to avoid going on the physically unable to perform list as he makes his way back from last year’s torn ACL and Williams was able to participate in OTAs on a limited basis to further stoke those good feelings. Williams made an appearance at teammate Pat Surtain II’s football camp on Sunday and said that he believes he is on track for a full return once the Broncos report to camp.

Williams said that he has continued working with the team’s training staff since the offseason program came to an end and that he’ll continue to consult with them about “how I feel, moving, just trying to get my speed back to normal, things like that” before a final decision on clearance. Williams was clear that he thinks he’ll get the green light.

“I mean, that’s the plan. I feel like I’m ready to go ,” Williams said, via Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com.

Williams ran for 903 yards as a rookie and had 204 yards on 47 carries before getting injured in Week Four last season. Samaje Perine signed with the Broncos as a free agent this offseason and will join Williams in the team’s backfield once the 2021 second-round pick gets fully cleared.