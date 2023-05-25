Javonte Williams doing limited work at Broncos OTAs

Broncos head coach Sean Payton said recently that there was a chance running back Javonte Williams will avoid starting training camp on the physically unable to perform list and those hopes are getting higher during OTAs.

Payton told reporters on Thursday that Williams is taking part in the team’s practice sessions this spring.

“He’s working in a limited capacity. We’re being smart ,” Payton said, via Mike Klis of KUSA.

Williams is returning from a severe knee injury, so the Broncos will likely continue to take things slowly with him for the rest of the offseason, but the fact that he’s able to do any work now is a good sign in terms of being ready to go come the fall.