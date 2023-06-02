 Skip navigation
Javonte Williams on knee rehab: Long process but everything is going good

  
Published June 2, 2023 01:17 PM

Broncos running back Javonte Williams’ comeback from last year’s season-ending knee injury took a step forward recently when he returned to practice on a limited basis at the team’s OTA workouts.

Williams said that “we’ll see” when he thinks he will go from limited to full participation in the team’s practice sessions, but added that all is moving along well in his recovery as the team nears the end of its offseason program.

“I mean it’s been a long process but everything is going good ,” Williams said, via Mike Klis of KUSA. “I’m ready to get back out there.”

The Broncos signed Samaje Perine as a free agent this offseason and there’s been some talk about adding more help to the backfield to make sure the team is fully stocked should Williams hit a snag, but all appears to be on track for a return to action for the 2021 second-round pick.