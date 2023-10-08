Javonte Williams out for Broncos against Jets

Running back Javonte Williams won’t be part of the Broncos offense on Sunday.

Williams is inactive against the Jets because of a quad injury. He was listed as questionable on Friday along with center Lloyd Cushenberry and defensive tackle Mike Purcell, but raised hope that he’d play by fully participating in practice.

Center Alex Forsyth, linebacker Thomas Incoom, cornerback Fabian Moreau, and safety JL Skinner are also inactive for the Broncos.

The Jets ruled out cornerbacks D.J. Reed and Brandin Echols on Friday. Wide receiver Mecole Hardman and defensive end Carl Lawson are both healthy scratches along with running back Israel Abinikanda, wide receiver Jason Brownless, and linebacker Zaire Barnes.