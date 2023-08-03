 Skip navigation
Javonte Williams will play in the preseason

  
Published August 3, 2023 02:31 PM

The Broncos have lost a couple of players to season-ending injuries in practice this week, but that’s not affecting their plan to get running back Javonte Williams ready for the start of the regular season.

Williams has been cleared for contact and head coach Sean Payton told reporters on Thursday that Williams will be on the field during the team’s preseason schedule. Payton added that it remains to be determined when Williams will be in the lineup.

“He’ll get reps,” Payton said, via Troy Renck of Denver7. “It may be we wait ’til Week Two, we haven’t gone through the outline of the plays yet. I like how he’s progressing.”

The Broncos open the preseason on August 11 against the Cardinals and then face the 49ers on August 19.