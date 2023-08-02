Broncos put Tim Patrick on IR, officially sign Fabian Moreau

Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick is officially out for the 2023 season.

The Broncos moved Patrick to injured reserve on Wednesday because of the torn Achilles tendon he suffered in practice earlier this week. The move comes a year to the day that Patrick suffered a season-ending ACL tear at Broncos camp.

“I think the hard thing — and I said it yesterday — [is he’s] a player that spent most of his offseason rehabbing and then all of a sudden to hit another roadblock,” Broncos head coach Sean Payton said on Tuesday, via the team’s website. “He sounded better last night. He’s tough-minded. He’s a real good leader.”

The Broncos filled the open roster spot by finalizing the signing of veteran cornerback Fabian Moreau. Moreau played in 14 games for the Giants last season.