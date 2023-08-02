 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Justin Suh
Wyndham Winners: Matchup Bets at Sedgefield CC
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,
MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Houston Astros
Astros’ Framber Valdez throws no-hitter vs Guardians on 93 pitches
MLB: Detroit Tigers at Kansas City Royals
Pickups of the Day: Hernandez takes the Reins
  • David Shovein
    ,
  • David Shovein
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_berry_kuppinjury_230802.jpg
Where should Kupp be drafted given injury?
nbc_golf_gt_lewisseg_230802.jpg
Will Burns fulfill his ‘biggest goal of the year?’
nbc_golf_gt_brownint_230802.jpg
Brown: ‘Tiger is cherry on top’ for PGA Tour board

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Justin Suh
Wyndham Winners: Matchup Bets at Sedgefield CC
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,
MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Houston Astros
Astros’ Framber Valdez throws no-hitter vs Guardians on 93 pitches
MLB: Detroit Tigers at Kansas City Royals
Pickups of the Day: Hernandez takes the Reins
  • David Shovein
    ,
  • David Shovein
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_berry_kuppinjury_230802.jpg
Where should Kupp be drafted given injury?
nbc_golf_gt_lewisseg_230802.jpg
Will Burns fulfill his ‘biggest goal of the year?’
nbc_golf_gt_brownint_230802.jpg
Brown: ‘Tiger is cherry on top’ for PGA Tour board

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Broncos put Tim Patrick on IR, officially sign Fabian Moreau

  
Published August 2, 2023 01:01 PM

Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick is officially out for the 2023 season.

The Broncos moved Patrick to injured reserve on Wednesday because of the torn Achilles tendon he suffered in practice earlier this week. The move comes a year to the day that Patrick suffered a season-ending ACL tear at Broncos camp.

“I think the hard thing — and I said it yesterday — [is he’s] a player that spent most of his offseason rehabbing and then all of a sudden to hit another roadblock,” Broncos head coach Sean Payton said on Tuesday, via the team’s website. “He sounded better last night. He’s tough-minded. He’s a real good leader.”

The Broncos filled the open roster spot by finalizing the signing of veteran cornerback Fabian Moreau. Moreau played in 14 games for the Giants last season.