nbc_pft_showmesomething_251107.jpg
Dowdle, Mayfield have something to prove Week 10
nbc_pft_saucegardner_251107.jpg
Gardner is a ‘building block player’ for Colts
nbc_pft_qbconfidence_251107.jpg
Williams, Maye best performing 2024 draft picks

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, DeMarcus Lawrence give Seahawks a quick 14-0 lead

  
Published November 9, 2025 04:21 PM

Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba was the top receiver in the league through the first nine weeks of the season and he’s doing his best to stay on top of the heap in Week 10.

Smith-Njigba caught a 43-yard touchdown from Sam Darnold with just over four minutes off the clock in Seattle. The score put the Seahawks up 7-0 over the Cardinals.

It was the fifth touchdown catch of the season for Smith-Njigba, who also had an eight-yard catch on the drive and now has a league-high 999 receiving yards on the season.

The Seahawks didn’t wait to get the ball back before extending their lead. Linebacker Tyrice Knight forced Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett to fumble on a sack and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence scooped the ball up for a 34-yard score, so it’s now 14-0 with 9:22 to play in the first quarter.