Jaxon Smith-Njigba on pace for the NFL’s first 2,000-yard receiving season

Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is leading the league in receiving yards this season, and he’s on pace to lead all receivers in NFL history with his production this season.

Smith-Njigba has 948 receiving yards through eight games, a league-leading average of 118.5 receiving yards per game. If he keeps up that pace over a 17-game season, he’ll finish 2025 with 2,015 receiving yards. That would be the first 2,000-yard season for a receiver in NFL history.

The current record for most receiving yards in a season is held by Lions Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson, who had 1,964 receiving yards in 2012. Johnson’s average of 122.75 yards per game that year was higher than Smith-Njigba is averaging this year, but Johnson did it in a 16-game season. The 17th game could get Smith-Njigba the record.

The Seahawks traded for wide receiver Rashid Shaheed just before Tuesday’s trade deadline, and the threat of Shaheed making plays downfield could keep opposing defenses from doubling Smith-Njigba, and help him stay on his record pace.