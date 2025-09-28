 Skip navigation
Jaguars-49ers favors under amid quarterback issues
Jaguars-49ers favors under amid quarterback issues
Glenn's 'authenticity' hasn't translated to wins
Glenn’s ‘authenticity’ hasn’t translated to wins
Macdonald has made Seahawks an elite road team
Macdonald has made Seahawks an elite road team

bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Detroit Lions v Baltimore Ravens - NFL 2025
Taylor Decker, Al-Quadin Muhammad are questionable to face the Browns
345 Park Avenue shooter had CTE
345 Park Avenue shooter had CTE
Jaxson Dart caps opening drive with first NFL TD

  
Published September 28, 2025 01:16 PM

The Giants’ decision to go with Jaxson Dart at quarterback paid off right away on Sunday.

Dart ran for a 15-yard touchdown on the team’s opening offensive possession and the Giants lead 7-0 with 9:20 left in the first quarter. It’s the first touchdown of Dart’s NFL career and the first touchdown the Chargers have allowed in the first quarter this season.

Dart ran three times for 28 yards and hit Malik Nabers twice for 20 yards on the drive. Nabers also drew a pass interference penalty and rookie running back Cam Skattebo ran four times for 27 yards.

The Chargers had a chance to keep their opening drive alive, but a drop by wide receiver Ladd McConkey on third down forced them to punt.