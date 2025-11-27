 Skip navigation
Chiefs, Lions lead Thanksgiving best bets
NFL Week 13 Preview: Raiders vs. Chargers
NFL Week 13 Preview: Bills vs. Steelers

Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Jaxson Dart has cleared the concussion protocol

  
Published November 27, 2025 03:11 PM

Jaxson Dart is set to return to the starting lineup for the Giants.

Dart missed the last two games after suffering a concussion against the Bears in Week 10, but he returned to practice last week and the team announced on Thursday that he has cleared the concussion protocol. That clears the way for him to start at quarterback against the Patriots on Monday night.

Jameis Winston started for the Giants the last two weeks and had the team in the lead in both fourth quarters before collapsing to lose to the Packers and Lions.

That contributed to the Giants’ decision to fire defensive coordinator Shane Bowen this week and they’ll hope that change along with getting Dart back move them in a better direction.