Jaxson Dart: This loss was on me, I am going to get better

Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart heard nothing but praise after beating the Chargers in his first NFL start, but his second outing didn’t go so well.

The Giants jumped out to a 14-3 lead in New Orleans, but things soured when the turned the ball over on five straight possessions running from the second to the fourth quarter. Four of those turnovers came in Saints territory and Dart was responsible for three of them.

After the 26-14 loss, Dart said he put the blame for the loss on himself.

“I am going to work harder,” Dart said, via a transcript from the team. “It is a long season and it is different from college. For me I just have to keep leading. I told as many guys as I can in the locker room that this one is on me, and I am going to get better. I expect myself to play better in the games and to win them. I’m going to go back and watch the tape, see the things that I can clean up on and be better for this team to win the games we play. "

Dart was asked why he pins the loss on himself when other players contributed to it and he said “it falls back on” him as the leader of the offense. He’ll have to shake it off quickly as the Giants will be back on the field for a Thursday night game against the Eagles.