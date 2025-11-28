 Skip navigation
Jaxson Dart will start on Monday night

  
Published November 28, 2025 01:42 PM

The Giants announced that quarterback Jaxson Dart cleared the concussion protocol on Thursday and that made it all but certain that he will be back in the starting lineup for Monday night’s game against the Patriots.

On Friday, interim head coach Mike Kafka removed the “all but” portion of that status. Dart will be the starter after missing the team’s last two games.

Dart was injured against the Bears in Week 11 and the Giants fired Brian Daboll the next day, so this will be his first chance to play with the team’s new head coach. Kafka was the offensive play-caller before his promotion and he’s retained that role, so it will be interesting to see if the Giants curtail Dart’s running in an effort to keep him from suffering another injury.

Kafka also said that he feels good about having defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence (elbow) in the lineup despite the fact that Lawrence has not practiced this week. The team will release their injury designations on Saturday.