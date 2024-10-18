Jay Cutler is arrested for DUI, other charges

Former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler has been arrested for DUI and other charges in Franklin, Tennessee.

Via TMZ.com, Cutler is accused of DUI, failure to exercise due care, violation of implied consent law, and possession of a handgun while under the influence.

He was booked and jailed before being released on $5,000 bond.

Cutler played for the Broncos, Bears, and Dolphins from 2006 through 2017. Most recently, he was a contributor in 2023 to Inside the NFL.

He was slated to call games for Fox before being signed by Miami seven years ago, after quarterback Ryan Tannehill tore his ACL in training camp.