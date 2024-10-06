 Skip navigation
Jaycee Horn, Matt Pryor ejected late in Panthers-Bears game

  
October 6, 2024

Garbage time in today’s Panthers-Bears game featured a brawl that led to an ejection on each team.

Bears guard Matt Pryor and Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn were both thrown out of the game with just over four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, following a fight that included some pushing and shoving from most of the players on the field for both teams.

Bears running back Roschon Johnson had just scored to extend the Bears’ lead to 36-10, and the Panthers’ frustrations were boiling over, although it was hard to see who actually started the fight.

Suffice to say the league’s disciplinary office will closely scrutinize the tape, and Horn and Pryor will be fined, as will some other players on both teams.