Jaycee Horn OK, considered day-to-day after car accident

Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn needed some stitches in his hand after being involved in a car accident on Wednesday, but should be back on the field sooner than later.

Head coach Dave Canales told reporters in his Wednesday press conference that he didn’t have a lot of details on Horn’s accident, but he’s glad Horn is OK.

“He did have to have a few stitches in his left thumb area, and so he got that all cleaned up and sutured up,” Canales said. “He’s day-to-day right now, we’re just going to kind of evaluate it. Doesn’t seem like anything else happened. But, we’re just going to kind of evaluate him each day.”

Canales added that Horn should still be able to do some football activities for now, like running. But the cornerback will not play in the preseason opener against Cleveland on Friday night.

“Hopefully, we can get him turned around so we can take advantage of an opportunity in Houston for that game, which was kind of the plan all along,” Canales said.

While Canales is planning to play starters in Friday’s matchup, they won’t be on the field for long — something like eight to 12 plays.

The Panthers will monitor Horn over the next couple of days to make sure no aftereffects present themselves following the car accident.

Entering his fifth season, Horn registered 13 passes defensed, an interception, and 2.0 sacks for the Panthers last year — earning his first Pro Bowl berth.