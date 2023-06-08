 Skip navigation
Jaycee Horn in walking boot, out for rest of offseason

  
Published June 8, 2023 04:42 AM
Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn pushed back at suggestions that he’s injury prone recently by saying that he had “bad luck ” to miss time with a broken foot and broken wrist in his first two seasons, but admitted he has to “be available” to the team more often in 2023.

Horn’s experienced a little more bad luck on the injury front, however. The Panthers announced on Thursday that he will not practice again this offseason due to an injury to his left ankle and foot.

According to the team, Horn was hurt last week and will be in a walking boot for the next few weeks. He was examined by specialist Dr. Robert Anderson this week and does not need to have surgery to repair the injury.

The expectation is that Horn will be ready to go for training camp and both he and the Panthers will be hoping that this is the last time he misses time due to injury this year.