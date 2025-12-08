 Skip navigation
Jaycee Horn remains in concussion protocol but "trending in the right direction"

  
Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn was diagnosed with a concussion in the Nov. 24 game against the 49ers.

He remains in concussion protocol as of Monday, coach Dave Canales said, but Horn is “trending in the right direction” to return this week.

In 12 games this season, Horn has 25 tackles, five interceptions and six pass breakups. He had two interceptions in the first half against the 49ers the night he was diagnosed with a concussion.

Linebacker Claudin Cherelus also remains in concussion protocol after leaving on the same game Horn did. He, too, has a chance to come back this week, Canales said.