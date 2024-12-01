Jayden Daniels accounts for four TDs as Commanders end three-game skid

The Commanders needed this one after three consecutive losses, all by one score. They took it to a lesser team Sunday, scoring touchdowns on their first four possessions and cruising to a 42-19 win over the Titans.

Washington improved to 8-5, while Tennessee fell to 3-9.

The Commanders outgained the Titans 463 to 245, with Jayden Daniels accounting for four touchdowns.

Daniels threw for three touchdowns — a 16-yarder to Terry McLaurin, a 3-yarder to McLaurin and a 4-yarder to Zach Ertz — and ran for a 3-yard score. He was 25-of-30 for 206 yards with three touchdowns and an interception.

Daniels had 34 of the team’s 267 rushing yards on nine carries. Brian Robinson rushed for 103 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries and Chris Rodriguez had a career day with 13 carries for 94 yards and a touchdown.

The Titans held the Texans to 40 yards rushing last week, but Robinson went 40 yards for a touchdown on the Commanders’ first rush of the day.

McLaurin’s touchdowns came after back-to-back fumbles by the Titans.

Will Levis went 18-for-37 for 212 yards and two touchdowns, with Nick Westbrook-Ikhine catching three for 61 yards and two touchdowns.