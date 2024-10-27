 Skip navigation
Jayden Daniels appears likely to play for Commanders vs. Bears

  
Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is officially questionable for today’s game against the Bears, but he appears likely to play.

Multiple reports say a final decision on Daniels won’t be made until pregame warmups, but that Daniels is trending in the direction of going.

The NFL moved today’s game in Washington to a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff because it wanted to highlight the quarterback matchup between Daniels and Chicago’s Caleb Williams, who were the first two players picked in the 2024 NFL draft and the two most recent Heisman Trophy winners. Both Daniels and Williams have been playing well as rookies, and the league sees them as potential stars for years to come.

Those plans could have been derailed last week when Daniels suffered a rib injury, as a matchup between Williams and Daniels’ backup Marcus Mariota would not be as intriguing. But barring anything going wrong in pregame warmups, it looks like we’re going to get that matchup that football fans have had circled on the calendar.