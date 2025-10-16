 Skip navigation
Jayden Daniels: Detail and execution key to avoiding slow starts

  
Published October 16, 2025 10:45 AM

A common theme has developed for the Commanders over the first six games of the season.

After a comfortable win over the Giants to start the year, the Commanders have fallen behind by at least 10 points in four of their last five games and they’ve wound up losing three of those four contests. They haven’t been run off the field in any of those losses, but constantly playing from behind isn’t a recipe for consistent success and quarterback Jayden Daniels shared some thoughts on Wednesday about what the team needs to do in order to avoid more of the same.

“We got the chance to take this thing to another level,” Daniels said, via the team’s website. “Obviously, the stats are the stats, but . . . we could score with the best of them, and we can put up points, but we just have to be better with the details and execution. So, we don’t have slow starts or anything like that, so that’s something that we’re just homing in and focusing on more.”

Sunday’s game against the Cowboys would be a good time for the team to come up with a different approach. The Cowboys offense is talented enough to put points on the board in bunches, so spotting them a lead isn’t a great idea. Their defense is much less impressive, however, and the Commanders should have opportunities to make sure that they aren’t playing from underneath in what will likely be a meaningful game to both team’s playoff hopes.