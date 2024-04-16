Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, JJ McCarthy, Michael Penix visiting Washington together

The Commanders are bringing all the quarterbacks they might draft to their facility at the same time today.

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye, Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy and Washington quarterback Michael Penix will all visit the Commanders together tonight and tomorrow, according to Albert Breer.

Those four are among a large group of prospects who will all be in Washington this week as players make their final pre-draft visits. It’s unusual for the Commanders to ask four different first-round quarterback prospects to come to the facility at the same time, but that’s how the Commanders are doing it.

With USC quarterback Caleb Williams a lock to go No. 1 to the Bears, Daniels has become a heavy favorite to go No. 2 overall to the Commanders. Maye and McCarthy are long shots, and Penix is an extreme long shot. Daniels seems like he has the No. 2 spot all but locked up, but Washington is acting like a team that remains undecided.