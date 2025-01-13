 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_ramsvikingsv2_250113.jpg
How will LAR respond vs. MIN in turbulent week?
nbc_pft_vrabelpats_250113.jpg
Vrabel, Patriots pact was inevitable, ideal fit
nbc_pft_freemanbears_250113.jpg
Would Freeman to Bears make sense for either side?

Jayden Daniels gives Commanders 7-3 lead

  
Published January 12, 2025 09:05 PM

The Commanders have 139 yards after two drives. They lead 7-3, but it could be more.

On the team’s first drive, after the Bucs had taken a 3-0 lead on Chase McLaughlin’s 50-yard field goal, Dan Quinn chose to go for it on fourth-and-2 at the Tampa Bay 20. Jayden Daniels’ pass, intended for Austin Ekeler, was incomplete.

The Commanders then went 92 yards in 17 plays, burning 9:08 off the clock, on their next drive.

Daniels, despite an illegal low hit from Yaya Diaby as he released the ball, threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Dyami Brown with 9:26 remaining in the first half.

The Commanders had one fourth down in the drive, and with 1 yard to go from the Tampa Bay 23, Ekeler ran for 2 yards.

Daniels is 9-of-12 for 97 yards and a touchdown and has run for 15 yards on five carries. He took a huge hit from Zyon McCollum along the sideline that left Daniels with a cut on his cheek.