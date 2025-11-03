Jayden Daniels has dislocated left elbow, uncertain whether he can return this season

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels’ season may be over after he suffered a dislocated left elbow late in Sunday night’s blowout loss to the Seahawks.

Daniels will undergo an MRI today to determine the extent of the injury and whether he’ll be able to play again this year, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. At this point Daniels is considered out indefinitely.

The Commanders were losing 38-7 with 7:29 remaining in the fourth quarter when Daniels was sacked by Seahawks linebacker Drake Thomas. As Thomas took him to the ground, Daniels put his left hand down to break his fall, and his left elbow bent awkwardly.

The injury is devastating for Daniels, who last year started all 17 regular-season games, led the Commanders to the NFC Championship Game, and was the NFL’s best rookie. This year Daniels has already suffered three different injuries, with Sunday night’s seeming to be the most serious by far.

The injury will also lead to much scrutiny on Commanders head coach Dan Quinn, who kept Daniels in a game that was long over by that point.

With the Commanders now 3-6 and facing the prospect of playing the rest of the season without their starting quarterback, a season that started with Super Bowl aspirations now looks lost.