Jayden Daniels has highest completion percentage through first four games of any NFL season

The start to Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels’s NFL career has been a historic one.

Daniels has completed 82.1 percent of his passes through four games, which is the highest completion percentage that any quarterback has posted through the first four games of any NFL season. Tom Brady previously held the mark by completing 79.2 percent of his passes through the first four games of the 2007 season.

Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury is a good man to play for when trying for high completion percentages. He was the Cardinals’ head coach when Kyler Murray completed 76.1 percent of his passes in 2021. That’s good for fourth all-time with Geno Smith’s 2022 start for the Seahawks in the No. 3 spot.

Daniels completed 26-of-30 passes in Sunday’s rout of the Cardinals and the Commanders announced that he is the first quarterback in league history to have back-to-back games with a completion percentage of 85 percent or higher.

On top of all that, the Commanders are 3-1 so there are no shortage of reasons to feel like the long wait for a quarterback is finally over in Washington.