Jayden Daniels has likely locked up offensive rookie of the year

With one game to play, it’s looking like there’s one choice for offensive rookie of the year.

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels.

For most of this week, OROY wagering has been off the board at DraftKings. He had been the runaway favorite at -20000.

Making the Pro Bowl boosts his case, not that it needed one.

For a while, it looked like Broncos quarterback Bo Nix could make it interesting. And Raiders tight end Brock Bowers could get more than a few first-place votes (especially since one of the owners of his team has a vote). Bowers, also a Pro Bowler, has broken Mike Ditka’s record for receiving yards by a rookie tight end, and Puka Nacua’s rookie record for receptions. With nine catches, he’ll break Zach Ertz’s record for receptions by a tight end in a single season.

It hurts Bowers’s case that the Raiders are not good. It helps his case that he has put together those numbers with a revolving door of quarterbacks (Gardner Minshew, Aidan O’Connell, Desmond Ridder).

Although the votes won’t be cast until next week, it’s looking like Daniels will take home the trophy. He also might end up with a few MVP votes, since the ballots go five names deep.