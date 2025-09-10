 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_dan_quinn_250910v2.jpg
Quinn has leg up given experience with Parsons
nbc_pft_aj_brown_250910.jpg
Eagles must get Brown more in the mix
nbc_pft_eagles_chiefs_250910.jpg
Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl rematch slated Week 2

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Jayden Daniels has no injury designation for Thursday night

  
Published September 10, 2025 03:37 PM

There’s been no sign of concern out of Washington about quarterback Jayden Daniels’ right wrist all week and that didn’t change with the release of the final injury report ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Packers.

Daniels was listed as a full participant in practice for the third straight day and he did not receive an injury designation on the report.

Punter Tress Way (back) and defensive lineman Deatrich Wise (knee) did get designations. Both players are listed as questionable to play after limited practices on Wednesday. Way was listed as out on Monday while Wise was listed as a full participant on the first two days of the week.

The Commanders signed former 49ers punter Mitch Wishnowsky to the practice squad on Thursday. They can make elevations to the active roster on Thursday, so he’ll get the call if Way isn’t able to play.