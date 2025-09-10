Jayden Daniels has no injury designation for Thursday night

There’s been no sign of concern out of Washington about quarterback Jayden Daniels’ right wrist all week and that didn’t change with the release of the final injury report ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Packers.

Daniels was listed as a full participant in practice for the third straight day and he did not receive an injury designation on the report.

Punter Tress Way (back) and defensive lineman Deatrich Wise (knee) did get designations. Both players are listed as questionable to play after limited practices on Wednesday. Way was listed as out on Monday while Wise was listed as a full participant on the first two days of the week.

The Commanders signed former 49ers punter Mitch Wishnowsky to the practice squad on Thursday. They can make elevations to the active roster on Thursday, so he’ll get the call if Way isn’t able to play.