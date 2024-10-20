Jayden Daniels having tests on ribs, further updates coming Monday

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn didn’t have much of an update on quarterback Jayden Daniels’s injured ribs at his postgame press conference, but the initial feeling around the rookie is that he avoided a serious injury.

A source with knowledge of the situation told PFT that the level of concern is a 3-4 on a scale of 1-10, but Quinn said he would not have an update on Daniels’s condition until Monday because the quarterback will be undergoing more testing to determine the severity of the injury.

Daniels left the game after the Commanders’ first offensive possession of the day and was ruled out at halftime. He returned to the sideline in street clothes for the second half and was in good spirits while watching his team roll to a 40-7 win, which likely helped keep the concern level on the low end.

If all goes well with the tests, the second overall pick of this year’s draft should be back in the lineup for Week Eight and that would make for a marquee matchup as the Commanders will be hosting the Bears and first overall pick Caleb Williams.