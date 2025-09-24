 Skip navigation
Jayden Daniels: I feel good, it’s up to the doctors

  
September 24, 2025

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels gave an update on how his knee is doing on Wednesday.

Daniels hurt his knee in a Week 2 loss to the Packers and he did not practice or play last week. Head coach Dan Quinn said before Wednesday’s practice that Daniels would participate on a limited basis and Daniels said that he’s feeling good enough to play this weekend before adding that he won’t be making the call about whether or not he plays against the Falcons.

“It’s up to the doctors, not my decision,” Daniels said.

Daniels said that there will be “a conversation” about whether he would need to wear a brace on his knee in a game. He’s never worn one in the past.

If his return to practice doesn’t go as well as hoped, Marcus Mariota would be in line to start for the second week in a row.