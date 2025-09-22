 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_colts_250922.jpg
Colts are 'for real' after dismantling Titans
nbc_pft_week3_250922.jpg
NFL Week 3 superlatives: Backup QBs, Rodgers
nbc_pft_bigdom_250922.jpg
Eagles' 'Big Dom' fined for texting violation

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made "Renegade" their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Jayden Daniels is day to day with his knee injury

  
Published September 22, 2025 03:55 PM

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels missed Sunday’s game against the Raiders with a left knee injury. He could return soon.

Coach Dan Quinn called Daniels “day to day” after the second-year quarterback did some work Monday. Quinn said Daniels will do some more on Tuesday, and the team will have a better update on his status on Wednesday.

Marcus Mariota started for the Commanders on Sunday and completed 15 of 21 passes for 207 yards and a touchdown in the 41-24 win over Las Vegas.

Daniels didn’t miss any games last season, starting all 17 regular-season games and all three postseason games.

He has completed 43 of 72 passes for 433 yards and three touchdowns.