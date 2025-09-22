Jayden Daniels is day to day with his knee injury

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels missed Sunday’s game against the Raiders with a left knee injury. He could return soon.

Coach Dan Quinn called Daniels “day to day” after the second-year quarterback did some work Monday. Quinn said Daniels will do some more on Tuesday, and the team will have a better update on his status on Wednesday.

Marcus Mariota started for the Commanders on Sunday and completed 15 of 21 passes for 207 yards and a touchdown in the 41-24 win over Las Vegas.

Daniels didn’t miss any games last season, starting all 17 regular-season games and all three postseason games.

He has completed 43 of 72 passes for 433 yards and three touchdowns.