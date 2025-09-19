 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_tushpush_250919.jpg
NFL urges refs to officiate tush push ‘tight’
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250919.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something Week 3
nbc_pft_bradyflagfootball_250919.jpg
Should NFL be concerned with Saudi flag tourney?

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Other PFT Content

Jayden Daniels is not practicing on Friday

  
Published September 19, 2025 11:21 AM

It looks like Marcus Mariota will be behind center to face his old team on Sunday.

According to multiple reporters on the scene, Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is not practicing on Friday as he continues to deal with a knee sprain.

Head coach Dan Quinn noted earlier in the week that Daniels would have to do some practice work this week in order to play against the Raiders. With Daniels still sidelined on Friday, it’s now all but assured that Mariota, the team’s backup, will start against the Raiders in Week 3.

Mariota, the No. 2 overall pick of the 2015 draft, has not started a game since 2022 when he was with the Falcons. He did appear in three games for Washington last season, completing 77.3 percent of his passes for 364 yards with four touchdowns and no picks.

Washington’s official injury designations will be out later on Friday. It’s likely Daniels will be either doubtful or outright ruled out.