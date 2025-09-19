It looks like Marcus Mariota will be behind center to face his old team on Sunday.

According to multiple reporters on the scene, Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is not practicing on Friday as he continues to deal with a knee sprain.

Head coach Dan Quinn noted earlier in the week that Daniels would have to do some practice work this week in order to play against the Raiders. With Daniels still sidelined on Friday, it’s now all but assured that Mariota, the team’s backup, will start against the Raiders in Week 3.

Mariota, the No. 2 overall pick of the 2015 draft, has not started a game since 2022 when he was with the Falcons. He did appear in three games for Washington last season, completing 77.3 percent of his passes for 364 yards with four touchdowns and no picks.

Washington’s official injury designations will be out later on Friday. It’s likely Daniels will be either doubtful or outright ruled out.