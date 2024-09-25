 Skip navigation
Jayden Daniels named NFC offensive player of the week

  
Published September 25, 2024 12:18 PM

Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels had an excellent performance in Monday’s victory over the Bengals and now he’s been rewarded for it.

The NFL has named Daniels NFC offensive player of the week.

Daniels finished the contest 21-of-23 passing for 254 yards with a pair of touchdowns and no interceptions. He also rushed for 39 yards with a TD in the 38-33 victory.

His 91.3 percent completion rate was the highest in NFL history in a single game by a rookie.

Through three games, Daniels has completed a league-high 80.3 percent of his throws for 664 yards with two touchdowns and no picks. He’s rushed for 171 yards with three TDs.

The Commanders will be back in action against the Cardinals on Sunday.