Jayden Daniels out of Commanders practice on Friday

It doesn’t look like Jayden Daniels is going to be able to play this week.

Via multiple reporters on the scene, Daniels is not on the field for the portion of Friday’s Commanders practice open to media.

While head coach Dan Quinn has said Daniels (rib) is participating in meetings and walk-throughs this week, he has not practiced. Reporters noted Daniels did go in the indoor practice bubble with other quarterbacks. But when the group moved outside, Daniels was not among them.

Quinn will speak to reporters later and Washington’s injury report will also shed more light on Daniels’ status when it is released later on Friday.

Daniels suffered the rib injury early on in last week’s win over the Panthers. Marcus Mariota is set to start against the Bears if Daniels can’t play.