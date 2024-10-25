 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_facemasknocallv2_241025.jpg
Why aren’t facemask no-calls reviewable in NFL?
nbc_pft_bearscommanders_241025.jpg
Commanders shouldn’t push Daniels with rib injury
nbc_pft_cowboysfanstour_241025.jpg
Cowboys’ practice facility tours a distraction?

Other PFT Content

San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_facemasknocallv2_241025.jpg
Why aren’t facemask no-calls reviewable in NFL?
nbc_pft_bearscommanders_241025.jpg
Commanders shouldn’t push Daniels with rib injury
nbc_pft_cowboysfanstour_241025.jpg
Cowboys’ practice facility tours a distraction?

Other PFT Content

San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jayden Daniels out of Commanders practice on Friday

  
Published October 25, 2024 11:49 AM

It doesn’t look like Jayden Daniels is going to be able to play this week.

Via multiple reporters on the scene, Daniels is not on the field for the portion of Friday’s Commanders practice open to media.

While head coach Dan Quinn has said Daniels (rib) is participating in meetings and walk-throughs this week, he has not practiced. Reporters noted Daniels did go in the indoor practice bubble with other quarterbacks. But when the group moved outside, Daniels was not among them.

Quinn will speak to reporters later and Washington’s injury report will also shed more light on Daniels’ status when it is released later on Friday.

Daniels suffered the rib injury early on in last week’s win over the Panthers. Marcus Mariota is set to start against the Bears if Daniels can’t play.