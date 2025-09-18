Jayden Daniels “preparing mentally” on Thursday, Marcus Mariota taking practice reps

Thursday’s practice is going to look a lot like Wednesday’s workout for the Commanders.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels did not practice on Wednesday due to a knee injury and offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury said at a Wednesday press conference that Marcus Mariota will be getting the on-field work while Daniels tries to stay sharp in other ways.

“He’s preparing mentally,” Kingsbury said. “Marcus is getting the reps physically.”

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said on Wednesday that Daniels would have to do some practice work this week in order to play against the Raiders. Friday will be the last chance for that to happen and the team’s final injury report will bring more definitive word on his outlook for Sunday.