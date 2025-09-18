 Skip navigation
nbc_csu_miavsbuf_250918.jpg
NFL Week 3 preview: Dolphins vs. Bills
brady.jpg
Garrett illustrates Brady’s conflict of interest
nbc_pft_carson_wantz_250918.jpg
Wentz to start for sixth team in six years

Other PFT Content

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
nbc_csu_miavsbuf_250918.jpg
NFL Week 3 preview: Dolphins vs. Bills
brady.jpg
Garrett illustrates Brady’s conflict of interest
nbc_pft_carson_wantz_250918.jpg
Wentz to start for sixth team in six years

Other PFT Content

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
Jayden Daniels “preparing mentally” on Thursday, Marcus Mariota taking practice reps

  
Published September 18, 2025 12:11 PM

Thursday’s practice is going to look a lot like Wednesday’s workout for the Commanders.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels did not practice on Wednesday due to a knee injury and offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury said at a Wednesday press conference that Marcus Mariota will be getting the on-field work while Daniels tries to stay sharp in other ways.

“He’s preparing mentally,” Kingsbury said. “Marcus is getting the reps physically.”

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said on Wednesday that Daniels would have to do some practice work this week in order to play against the Raiders. Friday will be the last chance for that to happen and the team’s final injury report will bring more definitive word on his outlook for Sunday.