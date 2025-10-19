 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251017.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 7
nbc_pft_parsonsonprotecting_251017.jpg
Why Parsons chose now to speak about player safety
nbc_pft_parsonsonholdingcalls_251017.jpg
Exploring Parsons' comments on NFL officials

Jayden Daniels questionable with hamstring injury

  
Published October 19, 2025 06:44 PM

Jayden Daniels went into the training room early in the third quarter.

He injured his hamstring when Cowboys rookie linebacker Shemar James sacked him, twisting Daniels’ lower body around like a corkscrew as he brought him down. Daniels remained on the ground in obvious pain after the play.

Daniels was examined in the medical tent before leaving for the training room.

The Commanders list him as questionable to return with a hamstring injury.

Daniels fumbled on the play he was injured, and Jadeveon Clowney recovering for the Cowboys at the Dallas 45 with 11:47 remaining in the third quarter.

Marcus Mariota replaced Daniels, who just returned from a knee sprain last Monday night after missing two games.