Jayden Daniels scores on 10-yard TD run, Eagles lead 34-23

  
Published January 26, 2025 05:32 PM

The Commanders aren’t quite done yet.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels kept an option play for a 10-yard touchdown, then connected with Olamide Zaccheaus for a successful two-point conversion. That made the score 34-23, Philadelphia, with 5:01 left in the third quarter.

Daniels’ touchdown run capped an eight-play, 70-yard drive that took 3:57 off the clock.

Daniels had moved the team into Philadelphia territory with a 21-yard pass to tight end Zach Ertz. Then he completed an 8-yard pass to Zaccheaus to make it first-and-10 at the Philadelphia 19.

On third-and-1, Daniels initially went to his right before cutting the ball up the middle to score a touchdown.

But as pointed out by the Fox broadcast, there should have been a flag for ineligible receiver downfield on the two-point conversion. The Eagles had multiple offensive linemen well into the end zone when Daniels connected with Zaccheaus.

Additionally, Eagles running back/returner Kenneth Gainwell has been downgraded to out with a concussion.