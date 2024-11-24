 Skip navigation
Pickens, Steelers must 'mature' to handle success
Analyzing defensive delay of game called on Bishop
Winston not called for grounding in crucial moment

Jayden Daniels scores on 17-yard run to give Commanders a 9-3 lead

  
Published November 24, 2024 02:58 PM

The Cowboys and Commanders combined for no touchdowns and three missed kicks in the first half. They have combined for a touchdown and another missed kick in the second half.

Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels ran for a 17-yard touchdown on the Commanders’ first drive of the second half. It completed a 10-play, 60-yard drive after Brandon Aubrey’s kickoff landed short of the landing zone to start the second half.

Austin Seibert, who went 1-for-2 on field goals in the first half, was wide left on the extra point.

Daniels is 11-of-18 for 77 yards and an interception and leads the team in rushing with six carries for 51 yards. It was his fifth rushing touchdown of his rookie season.