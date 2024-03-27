Jayden Daniels set to meet with several teams, including Commanders, Patriots, Giants

Quarterback Jayden Daniels will have a busy schedule after concluding his Pro Day on Wednesday.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Daniels is set to meet with the Commanders, Patriots, Giants, Vikings, Broncos, and Raiders.

Rapoport notes Daniels has not previously met with any teams.

Daniels, the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner, is widely expected to be one of the top picks in the 2024 draft. With the Bears highly likely to select Caleb Williams at No. 1 overall, Daniels could go as high as No. 2 overall to Washington.

The Raiders don’t pick until No. 13 and would likely have to trade up to get Daniels. After acquiring the No. 23 pick from Houston, Minnesota could potentially package that selection with No. 11 overall to move up and pick the former LSU quarterback.

No matter where he ends up in next month’s draft, Daniels will have some significant exposure to several teams.